Ingredients:

  • 2 corn tortillas
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/4 onion sliced
  • 2 garlics finely chopped (or garlic powder)
  • 1 zucchini – half moons
  • 1/2 cup baby corn chopped in 1 inch
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • 1 tsp crushed black pepper
  • 1 tbsp TNC vegan crema- cashew sour cream (raw cashews, lemon, lime, ACV, sea salt, water)
  • 1 tbsp TNC pesto picante (fresh basil, cilantro, serrano peppers, lime, pumpkin seeds, cashews, olive oil, sea salt)
  • 1 tbsp cilantro chopped
  • 2 lime wedges

Tools needed:

  • Cutting board
  • Knife
  • Burner
  • Pan
  • Serving spoon

Directions:

  • Chop ingredients
  • On medium heat, add olive oil to pan
  • Add onion and garlic, stir
  • Add zucchini and corn
  • Add seasonings and stir
  • Add sauces and stir
  • Heat tortillas while that’s cooking
  • Add your creamy zucchini and corn to each tortilla, then garnish with fresh cilantro and limes on the side and serve.