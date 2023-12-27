Sponsored By
Ingredients:
- 2 corn tortillas
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1/4 onion sliced
- 2 garlics finely chopped (or garlic powder)
- 1 zucchini – half moons
- 1/2 cup baby corn chopped in 1 inch
- 1 tsp sea salt
- 1 tsp crushed black pepper
- 1 tbsp TNC vegan crema- cashew sour cream (raw cashews, lemon, lime, ACV, sea salt, water)
- 1 tbsp TNC pesto picante (fresh basil, cilantro, serrano peppers, lime, pumpkin seeds, cashews, olive oil, sea salt)
- 1 tbsp cilantro chopped
- 2 lime wedges
Tools needed:
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Burner
- Pan
- Serving spoon
Directions:
- Chop ingredients
- On medium heat, add olive oil to pan
- Add onion and garlic, stir
- Add zucchini and corn
- Add seasonings and stir
- Add sauces and stir
- Heat tortillas while that’s cooking
- Add your creamy zucchini and corn to each tortilla, then garnish with fresh cilantro and limes on the side and serve.