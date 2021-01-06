Wellness Wednesday: Coriander Pinto Bean Dip Recipe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

4 cloves garlic, peeled

2 Cups cooked pinto beans

2 green onions, sliced

2 limes, juiced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon coriander seeds, ground in mortar and pestle

½ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 Tablespoons water

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

Directions

1. First, in a small sauté pan, sauté garlic in a small amount of olive oil until golden brown.

2. Second, add beans, green onions, lime juice, olive oil, garlic, coriander, paprika, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to a food processor.

3. Third, ask students to taste the dip and add or adjust ingredients to their preference.

4. Fourth, add water and process until very smooth for about 1 minute.

5. Fifth, transfer the bean dip into a bowl and garnish with cilantro.

6. Sixth, serve and enjoy!