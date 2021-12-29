Wellness Wednesday: Coconut Quinoa Crunch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is coconut quinoa crunch.
Heat oven to 325° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Ingredients
● 2 Cup rolled oats
● 1 Cup quinoa
● ½ Cup pepitas
● ¼ Cup chia seeds
● ½ Cup unsweetened coconut flakes
● ¼ teaspoon salt
● ⅓ Cup honey, agave nectar, or maple syrup
● ⅓ Cup coconut oil, melted
● 1 Cup dried fruit (figs, apricots, apples)
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix quinoa, rolled oats, pepitas, chia seeds, unsweetened coconut flakes, salt, honey, and coconut oil together until well combined.
- Spread evenly onto a lined sheet pan. Transfer to the oven and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until toasty and fragrant. Let cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, add oats and dried fruit. Stir until well combined.
- Serve and enjoy!