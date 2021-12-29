Wellness Wednesday: Coconut Quinoa Crunch

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is coconut quinoa crunch.

Heat oven to 325° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Ingredients

● 2 Cup rolled oats

● 1 Cup quinoa

● ½ Cup pepitas

● ¼ Cup chia seeds

● ½ Cup unsweetened coconut flakes

● ¼ teaspoon salt

● ⅓ Cup honey, agave nectar, or maple syrup

● ⅓ Cup coconut oil, melted

● 1 Cup dried fruit (figs, apricots, apples)

Directions