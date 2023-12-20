Sponsored By

Ingredients:

  • 1 can hearts of palm
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 2 limes (lime juice)
  • 1-2 tomatoes (cubed)
  • 1 bunch cilantro chopped (about 1/2 cup cilantro)
  • 1/2 cucumber (cubed)
  • 1/4 onion finely chopped
  • 1-2 tbsp sea salt (to taste)
  • 1 cup plantain chips
  • Avocado (optional)
  • Hot sauce (optional)

Tools:

  • Cutting board
  • Knife
  • Bowl
  • Big spoon for mixing

Directions:

  • Chop all ingredients
  • In a bowl add all chopped ingredients, seasoning and liquids
  • Mix all together
  • Serve with plantain chips