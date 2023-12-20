Sponsored By
Ingredients:
- 1 can hearts of palm
- 1 can coconut milk
- 2 limes (lime juice)
- 1-2 tomatoes (cubed)
- 1 bunch cilantro chopped (about 1/2 cup cilantro)
- 1/2 cucumber (cubed)
- 1/4 onion finely chopped
- 1-2 tbsp sea salt (to taste)
- 1 cup plantain chips
- Avocado (optional)
- Hot sauce (optional)
Tools:
- Cutting board
- Knife
- Bowl
- Big spoon for mixing
Directions:
- Chop all ingredients
- In a bowl add all chopped ingredients, seasoning and liquids
- Mix all together
- Serve with plantain chips