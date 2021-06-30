Wellness Wednesday: Coconut Chia Pudding

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is a coconut chia pudding.

Ingredients

1 Cup coconut cream

1 Cup coconut milk

3 Tablespoons agave nectar

½ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

½ Cup (3 ounces) chia seeds

Directions

Whisk coconut cream, coconut milk, agave nectar, and lemon zest together. Pour over chia seeds and stir well.

2. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit until thickened, at least 40 minutes or overnight in the refrigerator.

3. When ready to eat, stir well and top with fruit, nuts, and seeds, if desired.

Note: You can substitute stevia or honey for the agave, and swap in soy milk, almond milk, or rice milk for the coconut milk. If you’re watching your fat intake, reduce the amount of coconut or just use a plant-based milk. If you do so, reduce the liquid to 1 ½ cups to maintain consistency.