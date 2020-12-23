Wellness Wednesday: Chopped Kale Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

1 bunch kale, finely chopped

¼ Cup white balsamic vinegar

½ Cup olive oil

½ Cup feta cheese, crumbled

¼ Cup sunflower seeds, toasted

¼ Cup golden raisins

A few mint leaves, chopped

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

In a large mixing bowl, combine kale, balsamic vinegar and olive oil. Let sit for 10 minutes (this will help soften the leaves). Add feta cheese, pine nuts, raisins, mint, salt, and pepper. Toss until well combined. Serve and enjoy!

Chef’s Choice: We like to add homemade croutons to our salad. They’re easy to make! Roughly tear a small baguette into small pieces and ‘fry’ in a sauté pan with a good amount of olive oil until golden. Sprinkle with salt and toss into your salad.