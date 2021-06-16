Wellness Wednesday: Chive Pesto

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s dish is a chive pesto.
Ingredients
- 4 Cups chives, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled
- ½ Cup parmesan, grated
- ½ Cup sunflower seeds, toasted
- 3 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ½ Cup olive oil
Directions
- In a small pan, sauté garlic in a small amount of olive oil until golden brown.
- Place chives, garlic, parmesan, sunflower seeds, vinegar, salt and pepper in a food processor. Pulse until smooth.
- Slowly add oil and pulse again till smooth.
- Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
- Serve and enjoy!