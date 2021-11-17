Wellness Wednesday: Chickpea patties

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. Today’s recipe is chickpea patties.

Ingredients

● 2 cups dried chickpeas (or four 15- ounce cans, drained)

● 5 garlic cloves

● ½ sweet onion, sliced

● 1 cup cilantro

● 1 cup parsley

● 3 teaspoons ground cumin

● 2 teaspoons ground coriander

● 1 teaspoon salt

● ½ teaspoon black pepper

● ⅛ teaspoon ground cardamom

● 1 Tablespoon baking powder

● Extra-virgin olive oil, as needed

● Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions

If using dried chickpeas, place them in a large bowl. Cover with at least 6 cups of water. Allow to soak for 18-24 hours. Drain well. If using canned, skip this step. Place the chickpeas and the remaining falafel ingredients (except olive oil and lemon) into a food processor. Grind until the mixture begins to hold together, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally. Take a handful of the mixture and form a ball. If the mixture holds together, it’s ready to be formed. If it doesn’t hold together, grind it further. Don’t add water, as this will make the dough too wet and it won’t hold together. Form the falafel into ¼-inch-thick patties. Heat a medium skillet over high heat. When the skillet is hot, add enough oil to generously coat the pan and create a thin layer. When the oil is hot, gently add the falafel patties to the skillet. Cook for a total of around 4 minutes, 2 minutes on each side or until browned. Remove to a paper towel-lined plate to cool. Serve in a sandwich or on top of a sturdy salad with a squeeze of lemon.

Recipe written by Dan Buettner