This recipe makes four servings.
Ingredients:
- Pecan Nuts pieces, 1-3/4 oz
- Garam Masala, 1-1/4 tsp
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 3 tbsp, 1-3/4 tsp
- Lemon Juice 1 tbsp, 2-1/4 ts
- Minced Garlic Cloves, 1-1/4 tsp
- Smoked Paprika, 1/2 tsp
- Mustard Seed, 1-1/4 tsp
- Kosher Salt,1/8 tsp
- Fresh Ground Black Pepper, 1/8 tsp
- Beans, Garbanzo, Low Sodium, Canned, Drained, Rinsed, 2 cup
- Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh, Halved, 1 cup, 1 tbsp, 2-1/4 tsp
- Mint Bunch, Fresh, Chopped, 1 tbsp, 2-1/4 tsp
Directions:
- Toast pecans in a preheated 350F convection oven for 4-5 minutes to toast. Set aside for later use.
- Prepare Garam Masala according to recipe.
- Place all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and whisk to incorporate.
- Place ingredients in a small mixing bowl with dressing, pecans and toss.