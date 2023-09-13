This recipe makes four servings.

Ingredients:

  • Pecan Nuts pieces, 1-3/4 oz
  • Garam Masala, 1-1/4 tsp
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil, 3 tbsp, 1-3/4 tsp
  • Lemon Juice 1 tbsp, 2-1/4 ts
  • Minced Garlic Cloves, 1-1/4 tsp
  • Smoked Paprika, 1/2 tsp
  • Mustard Seed, 1-1/4 tsp
  • Kosher Salt,1/8 tsp
  • Fresh Ground Black Pepper, 1/8 tsp
  • Beans, Garbanzo, Low Sodium, Canned, Drained, Rinsed, 2 cup
  • Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh, Halved, 1 cup, 1 tbsp, 2-1/4 tsp
  • Mint Bunch, Fresh, Chopped, 1 tbsp, 2-1/4 tsp

Directions:

  • Toast pecans in a preheated 350F convection oven for 4-5 minutes to toast. Set aside for later use.
  • Prepare Garam Masala according to recipe.
  • Place all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and whisk to incorporate.
  • Place ingredients in a small mixing bowl with dressing, pecans and toss.