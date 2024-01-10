Sponsored By
Ingredients for chicken tofu panini:
- 1 Pyrenees’ Bread
- 2 oz Vegan Pesto
- 2 Slices of Tomato
- 3 oz Vegan Cheese
- 3 oz Vegan Butter
- Dash of salt & pepper
Ingredients for side salad:
- 4 oz Mixed Greens
- 3 oz Cherry Tomatoes
- 3 oz Red Onions
- 1 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette
Directions for chicken tofu panini:
- Sauté Tofu with 1 oz vegan butter, salt, and pepper.
- Rub pesto on the inside of the Pyrenees’ bread.
- Layer tofu and tomato inside the sandwich.
- Coat with vegan butter, and grill on pan.
- Set the panini aside once it is golden brown.
Directions for side salad:
- Mix all ingredients into a mixing bowl and coat with balsamic vinaigrette.
- Add pepper to taste.