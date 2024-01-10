Sponsored By

Ingredients for chicken tofu panini:

  • 1 Pyrenees’ Bread
  • 2 oz Vegan Pesto
  • 2 Slices of Tomato
  • 3 oz Vegan Cheese
  • 3 oz Vegan Butter
  • Dash of salt & pepper

Ingredients for side salad:

  • 4 oz Mixed Greens
  • 3 oz Cherry Tomatoes
  • 3 oz Red Onions
  • 1 oz Balsamic Vinaigrette

Directions for chicken tofu panini:

  • Sauté Tofu with 1 oz vegan butter, salt, and pepper.
  • Rub pesto on the inside of the Pyrenees’ bread.
  • Layer tofu and tomato inside the sandwich.
  • Coat with vegan butter, and grill on pan.
  • Set the panini aside once it is golden brown.

Directions for side salad:

  • Mix all ingredients into a mixing bowl and coat with balsamic vinaigrette.
  • Add pepper to taste.