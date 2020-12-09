Wellness Wednesday: Chia Lemonade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 8-10 lemons
- ¼ cup sugar
- 6-8 leaves basil or mint, julienned
- 8-10 cups water
- ¼ Cup Chia Seeds
- Pinch of salt
Directions
- Juice the lemons.
- Combine lemon juice and sugar in large pitcher. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved.
- Add herb leaves. Muddle leaves gently with a wooden spoon.
- Add Chia Seeds
- Add water and a pinch of salt, stir to combine.
- Taste and add more sugar or lemon juice to taste.
- Serve over ice and enjoy!