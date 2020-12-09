Wellness Wednesday: Chia Lemonade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

8-10 lemons

¼ cup sugar

6-8 leaves basil or mint, julienned

8-10 cups water

¼ Cup Chia Seeds

Pinch of salt

Directions