Wellness Wednesday: Chard wrap

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again. This week is a chard wrap.

Ingredients

3 cups water

1 ½ cup bulgar

15 large chard leaves, stems thinly sliced, leaves kept whole

15 chives

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 green onions, sliced

2 lemons, juiced

< cup olive oil

1 cup herbs (mint, parsley, cilantro), chopped

< Cup raisins

1 teaspoon cumin seed, ground in mortar and pestle

½ teaspoon salt

< teaspoon pepper

Directions

1. In a small pot over medium heat, bring water to a boil. Reduce heat, add bulgar and let simmer for 15 minutes. Spread bulgar onto a lined sheet pan to let cool.

2. Blanch chard leaves in boiling water for 1 minute and immediately shock them in a ice water bath. Drain leaves on a towel. Thinly slice the stems and keep the leaves whole.

3. Blanch and shock the chives, and set them aside on a towel to dry.

4. In a large mixing bowl, combine bulgar, garlic, green onions, chard stems, lemon juice, olive oil, herbs, raisins, cumin, salt, and pepper. Mix tabbouleh until well combined.

5. Place 2 tablespoons of the tabbouleh into the center of each chard leaf. Fold the bottom half up and roll the leaf from one side to the other.

6. Tie a chive around the chard wrap.

7. Serve and enjoy!