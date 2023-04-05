Ingredients:
12 oz Cauliflower Rice
8oz Shishito Peppers sliced
1 pound Ahi Tuna cut into 4 oz rectangles
1 T Smoked Paprika
1 oz Sesame Seeds
1 oz Mint, julienned
1 t coriander seeds, ground
1 t cardamom seeds, ground
1 T Olive oil
1 T Harissa
Salt and Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Dust Tuna with salt, pepper and harissa. In a hot cast iron pan, sear tuna on all sides for 20-30 seconds a side. Remove and set to the side.
- Heat a sauté pan on medium high heat and add olive oil. Add coriander, smoked paprika, and cardamom and bloom spices in the hot oil. Add cauliflower rice and shishito peppers until there is a bit of color on the cauliflower and shishito pepper, but they are still firm (think al dente). Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Plate mixture. If you want to be fancy, put it in a ring mold and give it a gentle press.
- Slice tuna against the grain and plate with cauliflower rice mix. Drizzle with good olive oil.