Ingredients:

1 head cauliflower (about 5 cups chopped)

6 Roma tomatoes, finely chopped

3 avocados, chopped

Juice of 4 limes

¼ cup chopped red onion

½ jalapeño, deseeded and finely diced

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

1 tsp garlic powder

1¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground black pepper

Directions:

Chop the head of cauliflower into florets. Bring a pot of water to a boil and drop the cauliflower into the water (or place in a steam basket). Cook for about 5-7 minutes, or until tender. Remove cauliflower from the pot and place in an ice water bath for one minute. Remove with a slotted spoon and finely chop. Place the chopped cauliflower in a large mixing bowl. Add the tomatoes, avocados, lime juice, red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, garlic, salt, and black pepper. Toss ingredients together until well combined. Place the ceviche in a closed container in the fridge and allow to sit for the flavors to combine. Serve with baked tortilla chips.