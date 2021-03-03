Wellness Wednesday: Carrot muffins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 1 Cup all-purpose flour
- ½ Cup whole wheat flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- ½ Cup olive oil
- ½ Cup Greek yogurt
- 1 Cup grated carrots
- 1 Cup maple syrup
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tablespoon vanilla
- *Optional: minced ginger and/or dried fruit such as raisins or cranberries
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, mix together all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon.
- In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, Greek yogurt, carrots, maple syrup. Eggs, and vanilla.
- Pour wet ingredients into dry ingredients. Stir until blended.
- Mix in optional ingredients of your choice.
- Pour the batter into muffin tins and bake in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!