Wellness Wednesday: Carrot muffins

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

1 Cup all-purpose flour

½ Cup whole wheat flour

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ Cup olive oil

½ Cup Greek yogurt

1 Cup grated carrots

1 Cup maple syrup

2 eggs

1 Tablespoon vanilla

*Optional: minced ginger and/or dried fruit such as raisins or cranberries

Directions