Ingredients:

  • 10 skewers
  • 10 small, refrigerated apples
  • ½ c water
  • 9 ounces sugar (1 1/3 cups; 255g)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 9 ounces heavy cream, chilled
  • Crushed peanuts or other toppings

Directions:

  1. Skewer apples.
  2. In a tall-sided sauce pot, combine water, sugar, and salt over medium heat. Swirl until sugar and salt is dissolved.
  3. Simmer until the sugar turns the color of honey.
  4. Immediately add the cream (watch out for splatter) and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir constantly until caramel registers 250 on the thermometer (about 5-7 minutes)
  5. Transfer to a heat-resistant bowl that is at least an apple deep.
  6. Dip cold apples. Let excess caramel drip off and transfer to a parchment-lined sheet pan or cutting board. Let sit for a few minutes then roll in peanuts or other toppings. The caramel should be set in about 10 minutes.