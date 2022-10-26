Ingredients:
- 10 skewers
- 10 small, refrigerated apples
- ½ c water
- 9 ounces sugar (1 1/3 cups; 255g)
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 9 ounces heavy cream, chilled
- Crushed peanuts or other toppings
Directions:
- Skewer apples.
- In a tall-sided sauce pot, combine water, sugar, and salt over medium heat. Swirl until sugar and salt is dissolved.
- Simmer until the sugar turns the color of honey.
- Immediately add the cream (watch out for splatter) and reduce heat to medium-low. Stir constantly until caramel registers 250 on the thermometer (about 5-7 minutes)
- Transfer to a heat-resistant bowl that is at least an apple deep.
- Dip cold apples. Let excess caramel drip off and transfer to a parchment-lined sheet pan or cutting board. Let sit for a few minutes then roll in peanuts or other toppings. The caramel should be set in about 10 minutes.