Ingredients:

Basil Leaf, Fresh EP 1/2 oz

Tomatoes, 5×6, Fresh AP 1 ea

Avocado Sliced AP 4 slice

Cheese, Mozzarella, Fresh AP 3 oz

Extra Virgin Olive Oil AP 1 tsp

Peaches, Fresh, Thinly Sliced EP 2 oz

Lemon Juice, Fresh AP 1/2 ea

Balsamic Vinegar Glace AP 1 tsp

Directions:

First, core the tomato.

Then, slice each tomato into 5 slices using a serrated knife.

Next, slice the fresh mozzarella into 3 each 1 oz. slices.

In a large salad container or on a serving vessel, first layer the sliced tomatoes to form a base.

Next, layer the sliced mozzarella on top of the tomatoes.

Gently layer the fresh avocado and peach slices on top.

Sprinkle the fresh torn basil leaves on top.

Drizzle the balsamic glace, fresh squeezed lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil on top of the salad.