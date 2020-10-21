Wellness Wednesday: California Dreaming Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
California Dreaming Salad
Ingredients
- 2 Cups cooked wheat berries
- ¾ Cups almonds, chopped (can sub sunflower seeds for allergies)
- 2 stalks celery, minced
- 2 carrots, peeled and minced
- ½ Cup pomegranate seeds
- 1 leek, minced
- 1 Cup cannellini beans, cooked
- 1 bunch leafy greens (kale, spinach, lettuce), chopped
- 2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped
- *Make Your Own Vinaigrette (see below)
Directions
- 1. First, in a large mixing bowl, toss together all salad ingredients.
- 2. Next, drizzle vinaigrette over salad and toss until evenly coated.
- 3. Then, taste and adjust the seasonings to your liking.
- 4. Finally, serve and enjoy!
Make your Own Vinaigrette
Ingredients
- ¼ Cup vinegar (red wine vinegar, white balsamic vinegar, apple cider vinegar)
- 1 citrus (orange, lemon, lime), juiced
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard (emulsifier)
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ Cup olive oil
Optional:
- 1 Tablespoon honey
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 Tablespoons fresh herbs, minced
Directions
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the vinegar (try mixing two vinegars together) citrus juice, mustard, salt and pepper. This is also where you should add any honey, garlic, or herbs.
- While whisking, slowly add in olive oil until emulsified.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Pour your vinaigrette over your favorite salad and enjoy!