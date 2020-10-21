Wellness Wednesday: California Dreaming Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

California Dreaming Salad

Ingredients

2 Cups cooked wheat berries

¾ Cups almonds, chopped (can sub sunflower seeds for allergies)

2 stalks celery, minced

2 carrots, peeled and minced

½ Cup pomegranate seeds

1 leek, minced

1 Cup cannellini beans, cooked

1 bunch leafy greens (kale, spinach, lettuce), chopped

2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped

*Make Your Own Vinaigrette (see below)

Directions