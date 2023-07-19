Ingredients:

Basil Leaf, Fresh 4 oz

Cilantro, Fresh, Chopped 1/2 cup

Lemon Juice, Fresh 2 ea

Green Onions, Bunch, Chopped 1 cup

Red Bell Peppers, Fresh, 1/8″ Julienne Sliced 8 oz

Sherry Vinegar 2 tbsp

Fresh Corn Kernels 1 cup

Heirloom Tomatoes 1 lb

Zucchini Squash, Fresh, 1/4″ Half Moon 2 cup

Canola Oil 2 tbsp

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl combine the halved heirloom tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, pasta and fresh-cut corn.

Next, drizzle the lemon juice, oil and sherry vinegar over the salad. Gently toss the ingredients together.

Gently tear the fresh basil and cilantro and sprinkle the ingredients into the salad.

Finally, add the fresh chopped scallions and toss the salad again