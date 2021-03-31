Wellness Wednesday: Cabbage and Sun-Dried Tomato Sauté

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 4 sun-dried tomatoes, rinsed and chopped
- 2 small heads cabbage, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup green onions, sliced
- 1 sweet onion (like Vidalia), thinly sliced
- 3 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- Salt and pepper (optional)
Directions
- Set a large saute pan over medium-high heat, cook all vegetables in olive oil for 10 to 12
minutes, or until cooked through but not too brown.
- Stir and toss frequently and turn down heat to medium (if needed) to avoid burning.
- Add salt and pepper to taste before serving.