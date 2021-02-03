Wellness Wednesday: Cabbage and Kale Caesar Slaw

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients:

● ¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

● 4 carrots, peeled and julienned

● 1 bunch kale, stems removed and leaves sliced into a chiffonade

● 4 green onions, thinly sliced

● ½ Cup dried cranberries

● ½ Cup toasted pepitas

Cesar Vinaigrette:

● 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

● 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

● 3 Tablespoons lemon juice

● 3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

● ½ teaspoon salt

● ¼ teaspoon pepper

● 1 Cup olive oil

● ⅔ Cup parmesan cheese, grated

Directions: