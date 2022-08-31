Ingredients
1 pound black-eyed peas (or four 15-ounce cans, drained)
3 green onions, tops removed and coarsely chopped
1 carrot, peeled and grated
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar 1 cup mint, chopped
1⁄2 red onion, chopped
1 cup greens like spinach, baby kale, or sweet dandelion, chopped
1⁄4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper (optional)
Dill (optional for garnish)
Directions
- If using dried black-eyed peas, place them in a pot and cover with water.
- Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid, tilting lid slightly to let some steam escape.
- Cook for an hour, or until peas are tender.
- While black-eyed peas are still hot and steaming, mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl, tossing to combine.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- If using canned black-eyed peas, just drain, rinse, and heat on stovetop over medium heat with all other ingredients until warmed through (5-6 minutes).
- Garnish with dill, if using.
- Serve warm or cold.