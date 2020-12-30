Wellness Wednesday: Black-eyed pea salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound black-eyed peas

3 green onions, tops removed and coarsely chopped

1 carrot, peeled and grated

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 cup mint, chopped



1 red onion, chopped

1 cup greens like spinach, baby kale, or sweet dandelion, chopped up

Extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper dill

DIRECTIONS

1. If using dried black-eyed peas, place them in a pot and cover with water. Bring to a boil; then reduce to a simmer and cover with a lid, tilting lid slightly to let some steam escape cook for an hour, or until peas are tender.

2. While the black-eyed peas are still hot and steaming, mix all the ingredients together in a large bowl, tossing to combine. Add salt and pepper to taste.