Ingredients:
1 pound dry black-eyed peas
6 cups cold water
1 teaspoon salt
1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped, (optional)
2 onions (8 ounces), peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced (2 tablespoons)
1½ pounds kale, collard greens or spinach, leaves cut into 2-inch pieces and stems into ½-inch pieces
Tabasco sauce (optional)
Directions:
- Wash peas and discard any damaged ones and any foreign material. Place peas in a pot with cold water, salt and jalapeno pepper, if desired. Bring to a boil, turn the heat very low, cover, and cook for 45 minutes, or until tender.
- Sauté onions and garlic for about 1 minute in a saucepan.
- Wash the kale carefully under cool water, and add it, still wet from washing to the saucepan. Press down on the kale to contain it in the pan, cover and cook until wilted and soft, about 10 minutes. (If substituting collard greens or spinach for kale, don’t cook them as long. The spinach, for example, will be tender in about one minute.
- At serving time, combine the kale mixture with the beans, stir, bring to a boil and simmer together for 8 to 10 minutes. Serve with Tabasco sauce, if desired.