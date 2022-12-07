Ingredients:

6 Apples

2 tablespoons brandy

2 tablespoons honey

2 pinches ground cinnamon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

1 cup granola

1 cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F.
  2. Slice off the tops of apples and save them.
  3. Remove cores using an apple corer.  Cut off the bottom of the core and put them back in the apples.  This will help keep the filling in while it bakes,
  4. Put the apples in a baking pan and drizzle with brandy.
  5. Pour honey over the top of the apples.
  6. Put a small cube of butter in each apple, then fill the rest of the cavity with granola.
  7. Dust with cinnamon.
  8. Put the tops back on each apple and cover the pan with foil.
  9. Bake for 1 hour or until tender. Save the liquid at the bottom of the pan.
  10. Pour cream into a mixing bowl and add the sugar.  Whip until soft peaks form.
  11. Lift warm apples out of the pan and onto plates.  Top with whipped cream and spoon the pan juices over the top.