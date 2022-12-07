Ingredients:
6 Apples
2 tablespoons brandy
2 tablespoons honey
2 pinches ground cinnamon
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small pieces
1 cup granola
1 cup heavy cream
1 tablespoon sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Slice off the tops of apples and save them.
- Remove cores using an apple corer. Cut off the bottom of the core and put them back in the apples. This will help keep the filling in while it bakes,
- Put the apples in a baking pan and drizzle with brandy.
- Pour honey over the top of the apples.
- Put a small cube of butter in each apple, then fill the rest of the cavity with granola.
- Dust with cinnamon.
- Put the tops back on each apple and cover the pan with foil.
- Bake for 1 hour or until tender. Save the liquid at the bottom of the pan.
- Pour cream into a mixing bowl and add the sugar. Whip until soft peaks form.
- Lift warm apples out of the pan and onto plates. Top with whipped cream and spoon the pan juices over the top.