Wellness Wednesday: Bahn Mi Sandwich

Ingredients

  • ½ cup of sun butter
  • ½ cup of tahini
  • 1 cup of rice vinegar
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1 cup lime juice
  • 4 tablespoons of soy sauce
  • 5 tablespoons of honey
  • 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced
  • ½ cup of coconut milk

Directions

1. Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Serve and enjoy!

Serving Suggestions: This sauce is a great dip for spring rolls or drizzled on a Bahn Mi sandwich or stir fry.

