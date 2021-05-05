Wellness Wednesday: Bahn Mi Sandwich

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

½ cup of sun butter

½ cup of tahini

1 cup of rice vinegar

Zest of 1 lime

1 cup lime juice

4 tablespoons of soy sauce

5 tablespoons of honey

2 cloves of garlic, peeled and minced

½ cup of coconut milk

Directions

1. Place all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth.

2. Serve and enjoy!

Serving Suggestions: This sauce is a great dip for spring rolls or drizzled on a Bahn Mi sandwich or stir fry.