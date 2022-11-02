Ingredients
1 tablespoon red miso paste
1 tablespoon canola oil
1½ teaspoons soy sauce
1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1 Medjool date, made into a paste (see page 136), or 1 tablespoon sweetener
2 portobello mushrooms, roughly diced
Directions
- Preheat oven to 425 and line an sheet pan with parchment paper
- Mix the miso paste, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and date paste in a medium bowl.
- Add the mushrooms and coat them well with the marinade.
- Spread the mushrooms out on one of the baking sheets and drizzle with any leftover marinade, then roast for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes