Ingredients

1 tablespoon red miso paste

1 tablespoon canola oil

1½ teaspoons soy sauce

1½ teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 Medjool date, made into a paste (see page 136), or 1 tablespoon sweetener

2 portobello mushrooms, roughly diced

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425 and line an sheet pan with parchment paper
  2. Mix the miso paste, soy sauce, Worcestershire sauce, and date paste in a medium bowl.
  3. Add the mushrooms and coat them well with the marinade.
  4. Spread the mushrooms out on one of the baking sheets and drizzle with any leftover marinade, then roast for 20 minutes, stirring after 10 minutes