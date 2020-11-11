Wellness Wednesday: Autumn Green Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.
Ingredients
- 2 Cups water
- 1 Cup uncooked quinoa
- 2 sweet potatoes, diced
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 pomegranate, seeds only
- 3 bunches kale, stems removed and thinly sliced
- ½ Cup pumpkin seeds, toasted
- ½ Cup feta cheese, crumbled
Vinaigrette:
- ¼ Cup balsamic vinegar
- ½ Cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons honey
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Heat oven to 425° and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a large sauce pan. Bring water to a boil. Add quinoa, cover, and reduce heat to low. Let simmer for 15 minutes or until quinoa is tender and all the water has been absorbed.
- In a small mixing bowl, mix together sweet potatoes, olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread onto a lined sheet pan and roast for 15 minutes or until golden brown and caramelized.
- In a large mixing bowl, add kale and warm quinoa and toss.
- In a pint sized mason jar, combine all ingredients for the vinaigrette. Screw lid on tightly and shake, shake, shake.
- Pour vinaigrette over kale and quinoa and toss together. Add roasted potatoes, pumpkin seeds, cheese.
- Serve and enjoy!