Wellness Wednesday: Autumn Green Salad

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is teaming up with Adventist Health and Edible Schoolyard Kern County every Wednesday on 17 News at Sunrise to bring you healthy recipes that will get your family eating around the table again.

Ingredients

2 Cups water

1 Cup uncooked quinoa

2 sweet potatoes, diced

2 Tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 pomegranate, seeds only

3 bunches kale, stems removed and thinly sliced

½ Cup pumpkin seeds, toasted

½ Cup feta cheese, crumbled

Vinaigrette:

¼ Cup balsamic vinegar

½ Cup olive oil

2 Tablespoons honey

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions