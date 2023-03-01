Ingredients:

2 bunches Asian Greens.

1 ea Clementine or Mandarin Orange, cut into segments

½ bulb Fennel, shaved thin

1 Tablespoon Miso

1 Teaspoon Tamari Soy Sauce

1 Teaspoon Sesame Seeds

1 Teaspoon Minced Shallot

1 Teaspoon Honey

2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar

¼ c Canola Oil

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine Miso, Tamari, Sesame Seeds, Shallots, Honey, and Rice Vinegar and whisk until combined.
  2. Drizzle Canola oil in until emulsified.
  3. In a large bowl toss Asian Greens, Fennel and Oranges, and Miso Vinaigrette.