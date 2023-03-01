Ingredients:
2 bunches Asian Greens.
1 ea Clementine or Mandarin Orange, cut into segments
½ bulb Fennel, shaved thin
1 Tablespoon Miso
1 Teaspoon Tamari Soy Sauce
1 Teaspoon Sesame Seeds
1 Teaspoon Minced Shallot
1 Teaspoon Honey
2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
¼ c Canola Oil
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine Miso, Tamari, Sesame Seeds, Shallots, Honey, and Rice Vinegar and whisk until combined.
- Drizzle Canola oil in until emulsified.
- In a large bowl toss Asian Greens, Fennel and Oranges, and Miso Vinaigrette.