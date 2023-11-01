Sponsored by

Aloo Tikki Burger

Ingredients

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes

1 lime

34 grams Indian spices

5 tablespoons bread crumbs

1.25 tablespoons avocado oil

1 tablespoon ketchup

1 chopped branch of cilantro

1 Brioche bun

2 leaves iceberg lettuce

1 tomato slice

3 rings of onion

Directions

Boil potatoes with salt to taste, then allow to cool down. Add Indian spices, lime juice, bread crumbs and avocado oil. Mix all together in a bowl. Once all together, weigh 4.5 ounce of mix to make a patty in a hamburger press.

Cook patties at 350 degrees for about 4 minutes on each side until golden brown in color on both sides.

Place Brioche buns on grill to toast slightly. Once done, add ketchup and cilantro on the bottom bun and assemble burger with patty, lettuce, tomato and onion.