Ingredients:

  • 6 cups almonds, blanched and peeled
  • 2/3 cup sugar, divided in to ½ cup and 1/6th cup
  • 3 tablespoons orange flower water
  • Zest of 1 lemon

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 300F. Toast almonds for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
  2. In a food processor or high-powered blender, process almonds until they reach the consistency of coarse almond flower.
  3. In a sauce pot, combine ½ c. sugar and orange flower water. Heat over very low heat until syrup becomes thick.
  4. Add almond flower into the syrup, tossing to combine over heat for a couple of minutes.
  5. Turn off heat and add lemon zest.
  6. When cool enough to handle, roll into walnut size balls with hands.
  7. Roll the balls in the remaining sugar.
  8. Let the balls dry completely and wrap in tissue paper, twirling the sides like candy wrappers. Keep in a glass jar or covered container.