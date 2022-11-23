Ingredients:
- 6 cups almonds, blanched and peeled
- 2/3 cup sugar, divided in to ½ cup and 1/6th cup
- 3 tablespoons orange flower water
- Zest of 1 lemon
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 300F. Toast almonds for 10 minutes, stirring frequently.
- In a food processor or high-powered blender, process almonds until they reach the consistency of coarse almond flower.
- In a sauce pot, combine ½ c. sugar and orange flower water. Heat over very low heat until syrup becomes thick.
- Add almond flower into the syrup, tossing to combine over heat for a couple of minutes.
- Turn off heat and add lemon zest.
- When cool enough to handle, roll into walnut size balls with hands.
- Roll the balls in the remaining sugar.
- Let the balls dry completely and wrap in tissue paper, twirling the sides like candy wrappers. Keep in a glass jar or covered container.