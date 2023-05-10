Ingredients:

1 Pound Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna, cubed into ¾ inch pieces

1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce

1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil

1 Small Sweet Onion julienned

2 Ea Green Onion sliced

2 Tablespoons Finely chopped Candlenut or Macadamia Nut

1 Teaspoon Hawaiian Sea Salt

Optional – 1 finely diced Thai chili

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, combine ahi, soy sauce, and sesame oi.  Gently mix with your fingers or a spoon.
  2. Add sweet onion, green onion, nuts, and chili if using.  Gently mix again to combine.
  3. Let sit for 5 minutes, sprinkle with Sea Salt and enjoy!