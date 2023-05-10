Ingredients:
1 Pound Sashimi grade Ahi Tuna, cubed into ¾ inch pieces
1 Tablespoon Soy Sauce
1 Teaspoon Sesame Oil
1 Small Sweet Onion julienned
2 Ea Green Onion sliced
2 Tablespoons Finely chopped Candlenut or Macadamia Nut
1 Teaspoon Hawaiian Sea Salt
Optional – 1 finely diced Thai chili
Directions:
- In a bowl, combine ahi, soy sauce, and sesame oi. Gently mix with your fingers or a spoon.
- Add sweet onion, green onion, nuts, and chili if using. Gently mix again to combine.
- Let sit for 5 minutes, sprinkle with Sea Salt and enjoy!