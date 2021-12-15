Vegetable Chickpea Curry

Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 Tablespoon ginger, peeled and minced
- 2 Tablespoons Curry Spice Mix
- 1 Cup cooked chickpeas
- ½ head cabbage or broccoli, chopped
- 3 small potatoes, diced
- 2 Cups (1 can) coconut milk
- 2 Cups vegetable stock
- 1 bunch dark leafy greens, chopped
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ lime, juiced
Directions
- In a large soup pot, heat oil over medium-high heat.
- Add onions, garlic, and ginger, and sauté for about 5 to 7 minutes.
- Add curry spice mix and cook for 1 minute.
- Add chickpeas, cabbage or broccoli, potatoes, and coconut milk, and vegetable stock. Bring to a simmer and cook about 10 to 12 minutes or until potatoes are soft.
- Add the greens, salt and pepper.
- Stir in lime juice and garnish with a little Raita.
- Serve over Basmati rice and enjoy!
Curry Spice Mix
- 2 tablespoons coriander seeds
- 8 cardamom pods
- 2 tablespoons mustard seeds
- ½ teaspoons cumin seeds
- 1 teaspoon chili flakes
- 2 tablespoons ground turmeric
Directions
- In a medium/hot skillet (dry, no oil) toast the coriander, cardamom, mustard seeds, peppercorns, and cumin until fragrant.
- Combine toasted seeds in a mortar and pestle, add the chili flakes and turmeric and grind to a powder.
Chef’s Choice: If you are using chard as your leafy green, be sure to slice the stem and add them with your hard vegetables (they are delicious and nutritious). Any seasonal vegetables can be used, such as cauliflower, squash, beets, turnips or parsnips!