Ingredients
- 1 beet, peeled and thinly sliced
- 2 carrots, peeled and diced
- 1 bunch rainbow chard, leaves sliced into a chiffonade and stems thinly sliced
- ¼ head of green or purple cabbage, chopped
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ Cup raisins
- ¼ Cup toasted seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, sesame)
- 2 Tablespoons herbs (mint, parsley, cilantro), chopped
- *Optional: Any seasonal fruits or vegetables can be used. Use your favorites!
- Make Your Own Vinaigrette
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together all salad ingredients.
- Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and toss until evenly coated.
- Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
- Serve and enjoy!