Ingredients

  • 1 beet, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 carrots, peeled and diced  
  • 1 bunch rainbow chard, leaves sliced into a chiffonade and stems thinly sliced
  • ¼ head of green or purple cabbage, chopped
  • 4 green onions, thinly sliced
  • ¼ Cup raisins
  • ¼ Cup toasted seeds (sunflower, pumpkin, sesame)
  • 2 Tablespoons herbs (mint, parsley, cilantro), chopped
  • *Optional: Any seasonal fruits or vegetables can be used. Use your favorites!
  • Make Your Own Vinaigrette

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, toss together all salad ingredients.
  2. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and toss until evenly coated.
  3. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.
  4. Serve and enjoy!