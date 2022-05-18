Ingredients
- 12 Cups crunchy raw vegetables (carrots, cauliflower, fennel, turnips, radish, golden/red beets)
- 1 bunch mint leaves, torn
- 2 lemons, juiced (zest 1 lemon)
- ¼ Cup olive oil
- 2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Thinly shave all vegetables using a vegetable peeler, mandolin, or a sharp Chef’s knife.
- In a large mixing bowl, toss all vegetables with mint, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Serve and enjoy!