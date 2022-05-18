Ingredients

  • 12 Cups crunchy raw vegetables (carrots, cauliflower, fennel, turnips, radish, golden/red beets)
  • 1 bunch mint leaves, torn
  • 2 lemons, juiced (zest 1 lemon)
  • ¼ Cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons white balsamic vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. Thinly shave all vegetables using a vegetable peeler, mandolin, or a sharp Chef’s knife.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, toss all vegetables with mint, lemon zest, lemon juice, olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper.
  3. Taste and adjust seasonings. 
  4. Serve and enjoy!