BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —

Ingredients

  • 3 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 pepper, stemmed, seeded, and minced
  • 4 green onions, sliced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 chard leaves, chopped
  • 4 tomatoes, diced
  • ½ Cup water
  • 4 Tablespoons herbs (oregano, thyme, chives), chopped
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 10 eggs
  • 1 Tablespoon parsley, chopped

Directions

  1. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté pepper and green onions for 2 minutes.
  2. Add garlic, chard, and tomatoes. Sauté for 5 minutes.
  3. Add water, herbs, and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. With a potato smasher, gently smash tomatoes.
  4. Crack eggs evenly over sauce. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes until the yolks cook.
  5. Garnish with parsley.
  6. Serve and enjoy!