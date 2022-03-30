BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —
Ingredients
- 3 Tablespoons olive oil
- 1 pepper, stemmed, seeded, and minced
- 4 green onions, sliced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 chard leaves, chopped
- 4 tomatoes, diced
- ½ Cup water
- 4 Tablespoons herbs (oregano, thyme, chives), chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 10 eggs
- 1 Tablespoon parsley, chopped
Directions
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté pepper and green onions for 2 minutes.
- Add garlic, chard, and tomatoes. Sauté for 5 minutes.
- Add water, herbs, and salt. Bring to a simmer and cook for 10 minutes. With a potato smasher, gently smash tomatoes.
- Crack eggs evenly over sauce. Cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes until the yolks cook.
- Garnish with parsley.
- Serve and enjoy!