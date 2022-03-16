Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans with a Mustard Drizzle

Heat oven to 425˚and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Ingredients

  • ½ pound fingerling potatoes
  • ½ pound fresh green beans
  • 1 cup cooked chickpeas
  • 3 garlic cloves
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 2-3 tablespoons olive oil

For the Vinaigrette

  • 1 tablespoon  white wine vinegar
  • 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • salt and pepper to taste

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, toss potatoes with garlic, herbs, and half of olive oil.
  2. Place in a single layer in a roasting pan and roast for 25 minutes, stirring once or twice.
  3.  When potatoes are tender and starting to brown, add the chickpeas and green beans and roast for another 10 minutes.
  4. While that roasts, in a small bowl whisk together mustard, olive oil, vinegar, and honey to form an emulsified dressing.
  5. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.
  6. Transfer the roasted vegetables and beans to a platter and drizzle with dressing. Serve warm.