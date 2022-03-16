Roasted Potatoes and Green Beans with a Mustard Drizzle
Heat oven to 425˚and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Ingredients
- ½ pound fingerling potatoes
- ½ pound fresh green beans
- 1 cup cooked chickpeas
- 3 garlic cloves
- 3 tablespoons chopped parsley
- 3 tablespoons chopped chives
- 2-3 tablespoons olive oil
For the Vinaigrette
- 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
- 1 ½ tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 2 teaspoons honey
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, toss potatoes with garlic, herbs, and half of olive oil.
- Place in a single layer in a roasting pan and roast for 25 minutes, stirring once or twice.
- When potatoes are tender and starting to brown, add the chickpeas and green beans and roast for another 10 minutes.
- While that roasts, in a small bowl whisk together mustard, olive oil, vinegar, and honey to form an emulsified dressing.
- Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.
- Transfer the roasted vegetables and beans to a platter and drizzle with dressing. Serve warm.