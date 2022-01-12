Pita Bread

Heat oven to 425˚ and line one sheet pan with parchment paper.
Pita Ingredients
● 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for sprinkling while kneading and rolling out dough
● 2 ½ teaspoons salt
● 1 Tablespoon granulated sugar
● 1 ½ teaspoons instant yeast
● 2 Tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
● 1 cup warm water (105 to 110°)
● 12 eight inch squares of aluminum foil for baking pitas (allows for a softer heat to surround the dough)
Directions
- In a large bowl combine 1 cup flour with the salt, sugar, and yeast. Add the oil and water. Beat vigorously with a wooden spoon for 3 minutes, then stir in the rest of the flour ½ cup at a time.
- The dough should be a rough, shaggy mass that will clean the sides of the bowl. If the dough is moist, add a small amount of additional flour.
- Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead for 6 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 500°.
- Divide the dough into 12 pieces. Pat the dough into a circle and use a bench scraper to evenly cut dough into twelfths, as if cutting up a pie.
- Roll into balls, dust lightly with flour, and cover with a damp tea towel. Let rest for 30 minutes.
- Use the palm of your hand to flatten each ball into a disk. Finish with a rolling pin, flattening the dough into a disk about 4 inches in diameter and 3/16” thick. Their thinness is more important than making them perfectly round.
- Place each round on a square of foil, and carefully place 3 or 4 of the rounds directly on the oven rack. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes, or until they are puffed.
- Repeat with the remaining disks.
- Serve and enjoy!