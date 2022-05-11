Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 15 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 Cup dill, chopped
  • 1 Cup parsley, chopped
  • ½ Cup French or Greek feta, crumbled
  • 2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper
  • ⅓ Cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • Tzatziki (see recipe)

Directions

  1. In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add green onions and sauté for 5 minutes. Set aside and let cool.
  2. Add herbs, feta cheese, and eggs. Stir to combine.
  3. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Add the dry ingredients to the green onion mixture and toss to coat.
  4. Coat a griddle or large skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat. Spoon large scoops of the scallion mixture onto the pan and lightly flatten. Cook until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes per side.
  5. Serve warm with a small amount of Tzatziki.