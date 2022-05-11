Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 15 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 Cup dill, chopped
- 1 Cup parsley, chopped
- ½ Cup French or Greek feta, crumbled
- 2 large eggs, room temperature, lightly beaten
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
- ⅓ Cup all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- Tzatziki (see recipe)
Directions
- In a medium sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add green onions and sauté for 5 minutes. Set aside and let cool.
- Add herbs, feta cheese, and eggs. Stir to combine.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, and pepper. Add the dry ingredients to the green onion mixture and toss to coat.
- Coat a griddle or large skillet with olive oil and heat over medium heat. Spoon large scoops of the scallion mixture onto the pan and lightly flatten. Cook until golden brown, about 5 to 7 minutes per side.
- Serve warm with a small amount of Tzatziki.