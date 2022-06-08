Ingredients

  • 8 Cups chopped greens like spinach, kale, chard, or mustard greens
  • ⅓ Cup citrus juice (orange or lime)
  • 2 Tablespoons white miso
  • 2 Tablespoons mirin (sweet rice wine), plus more if needed

 Directions

  1. Parboil the greens by heating water to a boil, adding the greens, and removing after 1 to 2 minutes, once the greens have turned a bright color.
  2. Drain greens. Over the sink, lightly squeeze greens between your hands to remove excess water.
  3. In a mixing bowl, wish together citrus juice, white miso, and mirin.
  4. Add greens to the bowl and mix well. Season to taste with additional mirin.