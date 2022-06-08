Ingredients
- 8 Cups chopped greens like spinach, kale, chard, or mustard greens
- ⅓ Cup citrus juice (orange or lime)
- 2 Tablespoons white miso
- 2 Tablespoons mirin (sweet rice wine), plus more if needed
Directions
- Parboil the greens by heating water to a boil, adding the greens, and removing after 1 to 2 minutes, once the greens have turned a bright color.
- Drain greens. Over the sink, lightly squeeze greens between your hands to remove excess water.
- In a mixing bowl, wish together citrus juice, white miso, and mirin.
- Add greens to the bowl and mix well. Season to taste with additional mirin.