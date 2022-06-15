Ingredients

  • 1 lb linguine
  • 1 Cup reserved pasta water
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 ½ lbs summer squash, julienned
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ bunch mint, thinly sliced
  • ½ bunch basil, thinly sliced
  • ½ bunch parsley, chopped
  • 1 Cup parmesan cheese, grated
  • 2 lemons, zested and juiced

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.  Cook pasta according to package directions.  Reserve a 1 Cup of pasta water.  Drain pasta. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.
  2. In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat.  Add summer squash, salt, and pepper and sauté until soft, stirring regularly, about 4 to 5 minutes.
  3. Add summer squash, reserved pasta water, mint, basil and parsley to pasta.
  4. Add parmesan cheese, lemon juice and zest and toss until evenly coated.
  5. Taste and adjust seasonings.
  6. Serve and enjoy!