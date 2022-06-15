Ingredients
- 1 lb linguine
- 1 Cup reserved pasta water
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 ½ lbs summer squash, julienned
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ bunch mint, thinly sliced
- ½ bunch basil, thinly sliced
- ½ bunch parsley, chopped
- 1 Cup parmesan cheese, grated
- 2 lemons, zested and juiced
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions. Reserve a 1 Cup of pasta water. Drain pasta. Transfer to a large mixing bowl.
- In a large sauté pan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add summer squash, salt, and pepper and sauté until soft, stirring regularly, about 4 to 5 minutes.
- Add summer squash, reserved pasta water, mint, basil and parsley to pasta.
- Add parmesan cheese, lemon juice and zest and toss until evenly coated.
- Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Serve and enjoy!