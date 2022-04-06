BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —
Ingredients
- 2 Cups masa
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 ¼ Cups water
Directions
- In a medium mixing bowl, mix together masa and salt.
- Slowly drizzle in water a little bit at a time while mixing after each pour. Once the dough is formed, use your hands and continue mixing. Feel the dough, add more water if needed. Do not make your dough too wet!
- Roll dough into ping pong sized balls.
- Press dough balls in a tortilla press.
- Toast on a dry griddle or skillet until golden brown on both sides.
*Makes about 15 (3 inch) tortillas.