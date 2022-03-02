Ingredients
- 1 lb. macaroni pasta
- 6 carrots, peeled and chopped
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ onion, chopped
- 1 large head broccoli, chopped
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1 Cups sharp cheddar, grated
- 1 Tablespoon nutritional yeast
- 1 Tablespoon heavy whipping cream
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Directions
- In a large pot of salted boiling water, add carrots and boil until very soft. Remove carrots from water and add pasta, cooking according to the package’s directions. Drain out all pasta water, reserving ¼ cup.
- In a large sauté pan, heat olive oil over medium high heat. Add broccoli, onion, and garlic and sauté for 8 minutes. Add hot pasta and remove the pan from heat.
- Place carrots in the bowl of the food processor. Add salt, cheese, nutritional yeast, heavy whipping cream, Dijon, pepper and two Tablespoons of the reserved pasta water. Blend until very smooth. Add more water if needed to help blend.
- Pour sauce over the hot pasta and stir until well combined. Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Cover and let sit for 5 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!