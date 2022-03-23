Set oven to broil and line a sheet pan with parchment paper

Ingredients

  • 3 bunches mixed greens (kale, chard, spinach, lettuce), chopped
  • 2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 2 leeks, thinly sliced and washed
  • ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
  • 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
  • 15 Homemade Corn Tortillas (see recipe)

For the Vinaigrette:

  • ¼ cup red wine vinegar
  • 1 clove of garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon cumin seed, ground with mortar and pestle
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • ½ cup olive oil

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, toss together greens, carrots, radishes, leeks, and cilantro.
  2. Place all vinaigrette ingredients into a small mason jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake, shake, shake, until all your ingredients are combined.
  3. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss together.
  4. Arrange tortillas on a lined sheet pan. Sprinkle tortillas with jack cheese and broil in the oven until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.
  5. Pile the salad on the tortillas.
  6. Serve and enjoy!

Nutrition Facts:

Dark Leafy Greens

  • Kale, chard and spinach are nutrient-dense salad superstars
  • Rich in magnesium, potassium, iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin K
  • Packed with powerful disease fighting antioxidants
  • High in fiber

Carrots

  • Good source of beta-carotene, Vitamin K, potassium, Vitamin C and antioxidants
  • High in fiber

Cheese

  • A great source of protein
  • Rich in calcium, Vitamin A and B-12