Set oven to broil and line a sheet pan with parchment paper
Ingredients
- 3 bunches mixed greens (kale, chard, spinach, lettuce), chopped
- 2 carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 4 radishes, thinly sliced
- 2 leeks, thinly sliced and washed
- ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, shredded
- 15 Homemade Corn Tortillas (see recipe)
For the Vinaigrette:
- ¼ cup red wine vinegar
- 1 clove of garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon cumin seed, ground with mortar and pestle
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- ½ cup olive oil
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, toss together greens, carrots, radishes, leeks, and cilantro.
- Place all vinaigrette ingredients into a small mason jar with a tight fitting lid. Shake, shake, shake, until all your ingredients are combined.
- Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss together.
- Arrange tortillas on a lined sheet pan. Sprinkle tortillas with jack cheese and broil in the oven until the cheese is melted, about 1 minute.
- Pile the salad on the tortillas.
- Serve and enjoy!
Nutrition Facts:
Dark Leafy Greens
- Kale, chard and spinach are nutrient-dense salad superstars
- Rich in magnesium, potassium, iron, Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Vitamin K
- Packed with powerful disease fighting antioxidants
- High in fiber
Carrots
- Good source of beta-carotene, Vitamin K, potassium, Vitamin C and antioxidants
- High in fiber
Cheese
- A great source of protein
- Rich in calcium, Vitamin A and B-12