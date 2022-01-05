Dan’s Favorite Cream Soup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man's convictions in the 2012 death of a Rosamond baby have been overturned after a Superior Court judge found defense counsel failed to provide police reports to an expert witness and conceded the child died of abuse instead of investigating evidence of natural or pre-existing conditions.

The judge vacated assault and child cruelty convictions that sent Nicholas Newbold to prison for 25 years to life, and has scheduled a hearing to set a date for retrial, according to court filings.