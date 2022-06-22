Ingredients

  • 2 Cups watermelon, diced
  • 4 Cups cucumber, sliced into half moons
  • ¼ Cup herbs (mint, cilantro, basil), chopped
  • 1 lime, juiced
  • ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Directions

  1. In a small sauce pan, heat balsamic vinegar over medium to high heat, bring to a boil and cook until a little thick, about 5 minutes.
  2. In a large mixing bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, lime, herbs and olive oil.
  3. Drizzle salad with balsamic vinegar.
  4. Serve and enjoy!