Ingredients
- 2 Cups watermelon, diced
- 4 Cups cucumber, sliced into half moons
- ¼ Cup herbs (mint, cilantro, basil), chopped
- 1 lime, juiced
- ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
- 2 Tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Directions
- In a small sauce pan, heat balsamic vinegar over medium to high heat, bring to a boil and cook until a little thick, about 5 minutes.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine watermelon, cucumber, lime, herbs and olive oil.
- Drizzle salad with balsamic vinegar.
- Serve and enjoy!