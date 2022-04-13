Ingredients
● ½ head green cabbage, julienned
● ½ head purple cabbage, julienned
● 1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into a small dice
● ½ red onion, sliced
● 3 carrots, peeled and julienned
● ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
● 1 Tablespoon olive oil
● ½ Cup of lime juice
● 1 teaspoon salt
● 2 teaspoons sugar
● 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
● 1 ½ teaspoons coriander
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, combine cabbage, jalapeno, red onion, carrots and cilantro.
- In a small mixing bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, salt, sugar, cumin and coriander until
well combined.
- Pour liquid mixture over vegetables and toss. Let marinate for 10 minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!