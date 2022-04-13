Ingredients
● ½ head green cabbage, julienned
● ½ head purple cabbage, julienned
● 1 jalapeno, seeded and cut into a small dice
● ½ red onion, sliced
● 3 carrots, peeled and julienned
● ½ bunch cilantro, chopped
● 1 Tablespoon olive oil
● ½ Cup of lime juice
● 1 teaspoon salt
● 2 teaspoons sugar
● 1 ½ teaspoons cumin
● 1 ½ teaspoons coriander
Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, combine cabbage, jalapeno, red onion, carrots and cilantro.
  2. In a small mixing bowl, whisk olive oil, lime juice, salt, sugar, cumin and coriander until
    well combined.
  3. Pour liquid mixture over vegetables and toss. Let marinate for 10 minutes.
  4. Serve and enjoy!