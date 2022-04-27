Ingredients
- 8 carrots (try using rainbow carrots!)
- 1 bunch leafy greens (spinach, green/red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, romaine lettuce).
- 1 bunch of radishes
- 2 beets (try red and golden!)
- 4 green onions
- Apple and Honey Vinaigrette (see recipe)
Directions
- Peel skin off of carrots and discard.
- Peel carrots into long ribbons. Keep peeling until the carrot disappears.
- Remove stems from leafy greens and tear leaves in to small pieces.
- Remove stems from radishes and chop.
- Have an adult peel and thinly slice the beets.
- Thinly slice green onions.
- Make Apple and Honey Vinaigrette.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine carrots, leafy greens, radishes, beets, and green onions.
- Drizzle salad with vinaigrette and toss.
- Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.