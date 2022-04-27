Ingredients

  • 8 carrots (try using rainbow carrots!)
  • 1 bunch leafy greens (spinach, green/red leaf lettuce, butter lettuce, romaine lettuce).
  • 1 bunch of radishes
  • 2 beets (try red and golden!)
  • 4 green onions
  • Apple and Honey Vinaigrette (see recipe)

Directions

  1. Peel skin off of carrots and discard.
  2. Peel carrots into long ribbons. Keep peeling until the carrot disappears.
  3. Remove stems from leafy greens and tear leaves in to small pieces.
  4. Remove stems from radishes and chop.
  5. Have an adult peel and thinly slice the beets.
  6. Thinly slice green onions.
  7. Make Apple and Honey Vinaigrette.
  8. In a large mixing bowl, combine carrots, leafy greens, radishes, beets, and green onions.
  9. Drizzle salad with vinaigrette and toss.
  10. Taste and adjust seasonings to your liking.