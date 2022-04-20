Ingredients
- 12 eggs
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 Tablespoons olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 bunch leafy greens, torn
- Handmade Tortillas
Directions
- In a large mixing bowl, crack eggs. Add salt and pepper, and whisk together.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add leafy greens and sauté for 5 minutes.
- Turn heat to low, add eggs, and slowly cook while constantly stirring until firm.
- Place a spoon full of eggs in the center of a warm tortilla and fold like a taco.
- Serve and enjoy!