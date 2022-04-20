Ingredients

  • 12 eggs
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon pepper
  • 4 Tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 bunch leafy greens, torn
  • Handmade Tortillas

Directions

  1. In a large mixing bowl, crack eggs. Add salt and pepper, and whisk together.
  2. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Add garlic and sauté for 30 seconds.
  3. Add leafy greens and sauté for 5 minutes.
  4. Turn heat to low, add eggs, and slowly cook while constantly stirring until firm.
  5. Place a spoon full of eggs in the center of a warm tortilla and fold like a taco.
  6. Serve and enjoy!