Heat oven to 425˚
Ingredients
● 1 ½ lbs red baby beets
● 1 Tablespoon sherry vinegar
● 1 Tablespoon fresh orange juice
● 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
● ½ teaspoon diamond kosher salt
● 1 ripe avocado, cut into ¼ inch thick slices
● 3 Tablespoons, toasted and chopped hazelnuts or pistachios
● Flakey sea salt
Directions
- Place beets in a baking dish in a single layer and fill the pan with ¼ inch of water. Lay a
piece of parchment over the beets and cover tightly with foil. Roast for an hour or until
the beets are tender.
- When cool enough to handle, slip the skins off and cut into quarters.
- In a medium bowl, toss the beets with vinegar, orange juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Let stand until the beets have absorbed the flavors of the dressing.
- Arrange the beets on a serving platter with the avocado slices. Sprinkle hazelnuts
throughout the salad and finish with sea salt and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
- Serve immediately