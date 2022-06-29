Heat oven to 425˚


Ingredients
● 1 ½ lbs red baby beets
● 1 Tablespoon sherry vinegar
● 1 Tablespoon fresh orange juice
● 1 Tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
● ½ teaspoon diamond kosher salt
● 1 ripe avocado, cut into ¼ inch thick slices
● 3 Tablespoons, toasted and chopped hazelnuts or pistachios
● Flakey sea salt


Directions

  1. Place beets in a baking dish in a single layer and fill the pan with ¼ inch of water. Lay a
    piece of parchment over the beets and cover tightly with foil. Roast for an hour or until
    the beets are tender.
  2. When cool enough to handle, slip the skins off and cut into quarters.
  3. In a medium bowl, toss the beets with vinegar, orange juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
    Let stand until the beets have absorbed the flavors of the dressing.
  4. Arrange the beets on a serving platter with the avocado slices. Sprinkle hazelnuts
    throughout the salad and finish with sea salt and drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.
  5. Serve immediately